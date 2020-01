This week we focus on the career of Wisconsin State Senator Dave Hansen who announced his retirement after 20 years in office.



Hansen, a Democrat, was first elected to public office as a member of the Brown County Board of Supervisors where he served from 1996-2002.

He was elected to the State Senate in 2000 and was re-elected four times to represent Green Bay in Madison.



On January 9th Hansen announced he would not seek another term and plans to spend more time with his family.