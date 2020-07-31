State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski talks stimulus money, helping local communities

Money and investments are a big part of everyone’s lives and is often handled by a banker or investor, and the State of Wisconsin has someone called the State Treasurer.

On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski talked about her role in government and helping keep investments right here in the State.

Godlewski also discussed the first round of federal stimulus money that Wisconsin received but is also pushing for more money that would benefit local communities.

The State Treasurer also started a Homeowners Task Force that helps first time home buyers. She also has an interest in closing the retirement gap in Wisconsin, so that people save enough money to retire when they want.