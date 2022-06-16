GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Libraries are important pillars of their communities and offer a lot of benefits to residents.
Joining Newsmaker Sunday is Sarah Sugden, the Brown County Library Director, and Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach to talk about everything the Brown County Library and the branches have to offer as well as some new investments.
Additional items they’ll discuss are:
- History of the library system
- Services at the libraries
- Recent investments
- Renovations at Central Library
- New branding
- Summer reading challenge
- Future of Brown County Library
Locations of Brown County Library branches:
- Pine St., Green Bay
- 9th St., Green Bay
- Main St., Green Bay
- Orlando Dr., Ashwaubenon
- N. Broadway, De Pere
- Riverview Dr. Green Bay
- W. Pulaski St., Pulaski
- Main St., Wrightstown
You can watch this Newsmaker Sunday on Sunday, June 19 at 7:30 a.m.