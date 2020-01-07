UW-Green Bay political expert: ‘Wisconsin to play key role in 2020 election.’

2020 is an election year in Wisconsin. It’s also the year we help elect the President of the United States.

The spring primary is on February 18th. This includes offices like the state supreme court and local offices. That’s followed by the Spring general election and the Presidential primary on April 7th.

In August, Wisconsin will hold a partisan primary which includes the State Senate and Wisconsin Assembly. All eight of Wisconsin’s Congressional Districts.

The General Election is on November 3 where voters will elect candidates for those offices and help decide who will be the President of the United States.

Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with political expert, Michael Kraft, about the busy year ahead in Wisconsin politics.