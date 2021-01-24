UWGB Professor discusses inauguration of President Joe Biden

Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20 but questions still remain for the future of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

In this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, host Tom Zalaski talks with University of Wisconsin – Green Bay professor Phil Clampitt about his initial thoughts on the transition of power.

Professor Clampitt also discussed President Biden’s reversal of policies put in place by the Trump administration and what he sees as the President’s priorities.

He also discussed Wisconsin politics and the continued odds between the Republican controlled Legislature with the Democratic Party and Governor Tony Evers.

Newsmaker Sunday Logo

