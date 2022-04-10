(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone – from schools to businesses to homelife. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh Executive Director of the Whitburn Center, Michael Ford joined to talk about a study that the university did on how communities and officials responded to the pandemic.

In September 2021, a group surveyed 38 city managers and village administrators throughout the state of Wisconsin, asking several questions about pandemic response and reaction. You can read more about the study’s findings through this link.

You can watch the full interview below: