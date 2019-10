On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday we discuss the vaping epidemic. The Centers for Disease Control reports 530 cases of lung injury in 28 states and 9 deaths have been confirmed.

Several Wisconsin communities are taking a hard look at e-cigarettes and how they’re sold in the state. Dr. Manar Alshahrouri, a Pulmonary Medicine and Critical Care Physician with Prevea Health discusses the issue with Local 5 News anchor Tom Zalaski.