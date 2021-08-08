Violence Intervention Project in Kewaunee Co. raising awareness of increased domestic violence

(WFRV) – According to the Department of Justice, domestic violence cases have been slowly rising in Wisconsin. On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, two members of the Violence Intervention Project in Kewaunee County joined to talk about what they do and an upcoming fundraiser.

Laura is the agency’s director and Josh is a victim advocate and they talked about the rise in domestic violence and what abuse looks like. They also discuss individual and group programs that they offer.

They go on to talk about how they are using proactive ways to address issues and breaking barriers.

Coming up soon, they have their sixth annual Poker Run which is August 21 starting at 10 a.m.