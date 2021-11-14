Volunteer Center of Brown County and promoting the spirit of volunteering

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The holiday season often goes hand in hand with volunteering and many groups in Northeast Wisconsin are always looking for an extra hand.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center of Brown County Eric Sponholtz joined to talk about the need their organization has as well as the county overall. The Volunteer Center of Brown County collaborates with corporate, religious, educational, group and individual volunteers to help non-profit organizations in the community with volunteers.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit every organization hard – while some couldn’t allow volunteers into their facilities, others saw an increase in the need. The need is especially great during the holiday season for several organizations.

You can find more information about the Volunteer Center of Brown County on their website.

Safe Shelter will officially open on November 13. You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up