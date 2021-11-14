Volunteer Center of Brown County and promoting the spirit of volunteering

(WFRV) – The holiday season often goes hand in hand with volunteering and many groups in Northeast Wisconsin are always looking for an extra hand.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center of Brown County Eric Sponholtz joined to talk about the need their organization has as well as the county overall. The Volunteer Center of Brown County collaborates with corporate, religious, educational, group and individual volunteers to help non-profit organizations in the community with volunteers.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit every organization hard – while some couldn’t allow volunteers into their facilities, others saw an increase in the need. The need is especially great during the holiday season for several organizations.

You can find more information about the Volunteer Center of Brown County on their website.