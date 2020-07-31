WEC Administrator talks about April’s election, how to prepare for August and November

April’s elections during the coronavirus pandemic raised plenty of questions about what would happen to the future elections in 2020.

On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, Meagan Wolfe, Administrator with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, discusses how elections went well in some cities, like the City of Appleton or were met with long lines, like the City of Green Bay.

Wolfe also discussed absentee ballots and how some were mailed out or returned for the April election, but never got to their destination. She also talked about what voters can do ahead of time to ensure their ballot will be counted if voting absentee.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission also received money through the CARES Act to assist with the upcoming elections.