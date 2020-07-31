WEC Administrator talks about April’s election, how to prepare for August and November

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

April’s elections during the coronavirus pandemic raised plenty of questions about what would happen to the future elections in 2020.

On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, Meagan Wolfe, Administrator with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, discusses how elections went well in some cities, like the City of Appleton or were met with long lines, like the City of Green Bay.

Wolfe also discussed absentee ballots and how some were mailed out or returned for the April election, but never got to their destination. She also talked about what voters can do ahead of time to ensure their ballot will be counted if voting absentee.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission also received money through the CARES Act to assist with the upcoming elections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah