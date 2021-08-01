FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

What can you expect for this year’s Mile of Music in Appleton?

Newsmaker Sunday

(WFRV) – One mile. That’s all it takes for the Mile of Music to become one of the best-known music festivals in Wisconsin.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Dave Willems, Mile of Music Organizer joined to talk about how the Mile of Music came to be and how ‘Mile 8’ will look this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re heading to the festivities, you’re doing more than just listening to music, but helping out the local economy.

Willems also touches briefly on what the future holds for ‘Mile 9’. You can find more information on the Mile of Music which is August 5 – 8, on their website.

