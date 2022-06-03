APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Flag Day is quickly approaching and that means several things in communities across the nation, including the historic Appleton Flag Day Parade.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, parade leaders Eric Stadler and Corey Otis joined to talk about what the community can expect for the 71st annual Appleton Flad Day Parade.

During the Newsmaker Sunday, they will discuss:

The meaning of the parade

Putting the parade together

How many units are in the parade

Parade theme

Setting up before the parade

Why come to the parade

There will be plenty to do before and after the parade, too. Festivities will start Friday, June 10 at noon with a performance by the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s ‘Airlifter Brass’ at Houdini Plaza in Appleton. Saturday, June 11, at noon, Houdini Plaza will host pre-parade concerts from the 484th Army Band of Chicago/Milwaukee and the 1st Brigade Band, which is a Civil War-era band from Watertown, Wisconsin.

The parade is Saturday, June 11at 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and North Oneida Street. The route will travel west down West Wisconsin Avenue to North State Street, North on North State Street to West College Avenue, and East on West College Avenue all the way to end at Drew Street.

You can learn more here.