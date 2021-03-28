Winnebago Co. Executive Mark Harris talks pandemic and infrastructure ahead of April 6 election

(WFRV) – The April 6 election is right around the corner and a top race in the Fox Valley area is the Winnebago County Executive position. It’s a battle between incumbent Mark Harris and Jon Doemel.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Mark Harris talked about his background in political life. Harris has served close to 16 years as the Winnebago County Executive.

Harris also spoke about the county’s spending record, which has only increased by less than a half percent since he took office. The roads in Winnebago County are some of the most traveled in the state, he also weighed in on how the roads are maintained and what he’s hoping for the future of the roads.

The coronavirus pandemic continues while vaccinations are being pushed out to the general public. Mark Harris talked about the mask mandate which was up for debate in Winnebago County multiple times due to the confusion over who can issue them.

Check back in with Local 5 on April 6 for the latest election results for all the races here in Northeast Wisconsin.