FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Winnebago Co. Executive Mark Harris talks pandemic and infrastructure ahead of April 6 election

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The April 6 election is right around the corner and a top race in the Fox Valley area is the Winnebago County Executive position. It’s a battle between incumbent Mark Harris and Jon Doemel.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Mark Harris talked about his background in political life. Harris has served close to 16 years as the Winnebago County Executive.

Harris also spoke about the county’s spending record, which has only increased by less than a half percent since he took office. The roads in Winnebago County are some of the most traveled in the state, he also weighed in on how the roads are maintained and what he’s hoping for the future of the roads.

The coronavirus pandemic continues while vaccinations are being pushed out to the general public. Mark Harris talked about the mask mandate which was up for debate in Winnebago County multiple times due to the confusion over who can issue them.

Check back in with Local 5 on April 6 for the latest election results for all the races here in Northeast Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football 3-26

High School Football: Appleton East-Appleton North preview

Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season