Wisconsin Cannabis Association weighs in on legalizing recreational & medicinal marijuana

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced in his 2021-23 biennial budget that he wants to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana.

While more than a dozen states across the country have made marijuana fully legal, others have decriminalized it or made medical strands available.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with Andrew Hysell of the Wisconsin Cannabis Association about what this law would mean for Wisconsin and its residents.

Hysell also talked about the health and societal effects of both forms of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

State Wrestling Semifinals

Girls Basketball Regional Finals: Kimberly, Notre Dame advance

Notre Dame hockey edges Bay Port to return to state

State Wrestling Championships: Bianchi completes four-peat, Eisch pulls upset

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Freedom boys claim share of NEC, De Pere edges Notre Dame