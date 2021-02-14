Wisconsin Cannabis Association weighs in on legalizing recreational & medicinal marijuana

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced in his 2021-23 biennial budget that he wants to legalize recreational and medicinal marijuana.

While more than a dozen states across the country have made marijuana fully legal, others have decriminalized it or made medical strands available.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5’s Tom Zalaski talks with Andrew Hysell of the Wisconsin Cannabis Association about what this law would mean for Wisconsin and its residents.

Hysell also talked about the health and societal effects of both forms of marijuana.