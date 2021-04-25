Wisconsin Parkinson Association discusses diagnosis, coping during Parkinson’s Awareness Month

(WFRV) – April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, a disease that impacts 1 in 100 Wisconsinites over the age of 65. More than 20,000 people have the disease right now.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Jeremy Otte with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association talked about what the Association does and how they help people understand what Parkinson’s is.

Patrick Pelkey who volunteers with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association also joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about his own personal battle with Parkinson’s and how his life has been impacted. Pelkey also talked about the ways he copes, like doing wood carving.

There are several resources out there for people with Parkinson’s and their family members who are helping them. Volunteers are always needed to help at the Wisconsin Parkinson Association as well.

