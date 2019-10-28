Wisconsin police officer reminds drivers to ‘Move Over’ 2-years after serious injury

On this edition of Newsmaker Sunday, We focus on Wisconsin’s ‘Move Over’ law.



The law requires drivers to switch lanes when approaching emergency or service vehicles stopped on the side of the road. If it is unsafe to do so drivers must slow down.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety officer Brian Murphy talks about the night in July 2017 when a drunk driver failed to follow the law and hit him while working the scene of a car fire on Interstate 41.

Murphy shares his experience, recovery and successful return to active duty with Newsmaker host Tom Zalaski.