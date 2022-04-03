(WFRV) – The war in Ukraine has dominated headlines for the past month and communities across Wisconsin are doing what they can to help Ukraine and its people.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Tom Zalaski, Johnathan Pylypiv and Barry Nelson joined to talk about how they are helping coordinate relief efforts – not only here in the United States but overseas as well.

Pylypiv helped found Wisconsin Ukrainians who have led in donation efforts, making sure people in Ukraine and those fleeing are being taken care of. Nelson has been to Poland where he provided rides to refugees and he also delivered supplies.

You can watch the full interviews below: