Wisconsin’s Assembly Majority Leader won’t seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says he won’t seek reelection this fall.

Steineke said in a news release Tuesday that he believes the time has come to “pass the torch” and he will refocus on returning to the private sector.

The Kaukauna Republican was first elected to the Assembly in 2010 and helped pass Act 10, then-Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to strip most public workers of their union rights.

The GOP caucus made him assistant majority leader in 2013 and majority leader in 2015.

