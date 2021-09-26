World Relief Fox Valley helping Afghan refugees resettle in the area

(WFRV) – For several weeks, Afghan refugees have been placed in cities throughout the United States, including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Tami McLaughlin with World Relief Fox Valley joined us to talk about how they are helping the refugees that will be welcomed to Appleton. World Relief Fox Valley is a global humanitarian organization that helps those impacted by disasters, poverty, violence and immigration. The Fox Valley organization has been helping the community for nine years and has helped refugees of all kinds.

McLaughlin discussed the process of how they help the Afghan refugees and others including their process of finding employment and a home.

There are several ways the community can help not only World Relief Fox Valley but those they help as well. You can find ways to donate and more information on their website.