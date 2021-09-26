World Relief Fox Valley helping Afghan refugees resettle in the area

Newsmaker Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – For several weeks, Afghan refugees have been placed in cities throughout the United States, including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski, Tami McLaughlin with World Relief Fox Valley joined us to talk about how they are helping the refugees that will be welcomed to Appleton. World Relief Fox Valley is a global humanitarian organization that helps those impacted by disasters, poverty, violence and immigration. The Fox Valley organization has been helping the community for nine years and has helped refugees of all kinds.

McLaughlin discussed the process of how they help the Afghan refugees and others including their process of finding employment and a home.

There are several ways the community can help not only World Relief Fox Valley but those they help as well. You can find ways to donate and more information on their website.

You can watch Newsmaker Sunday with Local 5’s Tom Zalaski each Sunday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus
Newsmaker Sunday Logo
Newsmaker Sunday Logo

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ryder Cup fans all around the world experiencing Northeast Wisconsin

Xceptional Athlete: Luxemburg-Casco's Isaac Vanden Bush

Team of the Week: Coleman

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Coleman crushes Oconto Falls; Vanden Bush breaks record

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: De Pere outlasts West De Pere, Fondy routs Kaukauna

Band of the Week: Pulaski