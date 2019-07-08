No injuries following Appleton duplex fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) A duplex was damaged and is uninhabitable following a fire on the city’s south side.

The Appleton Fire Department says it happened on Sunday around 11:23 p.m. in the 100 block of East McKinley Street when they were dispatched for a report of smoke coming from the duplex.

Heavy smoke and fire was found when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire and held the majority of damage to the upper duplex with some water damage to the lower unit.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. The fire department says that the occupants are staying with relatives.

No loss value has been set at this time. The fire remains under investigation.