FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you drink and drive, you will lose in more ways than you think.

“We sit across from families that had to bury a loved one from a drunk or drugged driving crash, and it’s always preventable and shouldn’t happen,” said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

By far, the most serious cost of drunk driving is that it can lead to someone getting seriously injured or killed. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day, about 37 people die in drunk driving-related crashes. That equates to one death every 39 minutes.

About 31 percent of traffic crash deaths in the United States are the result of a drunk driver.

Besides being extremely dangerous with potentially fatal consequences, Toney said getting an OWI is expensive. He said even for a first offense, which isn’t considered a criminal offense in Wisconsin, a person can expect to pay at least $1,000 throughout the whole process.

“Their insurance will go up, fines will be hefty, they won’t be able to drive during certain periods with a license revocation,” said Toney.

Additional factors, such as having minors in the car or hurting or killing someone as a result of the OWI, will make things even more expensive.

Second OWI offenses and beyond could lead to time behind bars. For a full rundown of OWI law in Wisconsin, click here.

In Fond du Lac County, Toney said those with OWI’s must attend a victim impact panel where they hear stories from people impacted by drunk driving.

The president of the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance, Andy Franken, told Local Five News that an OWI usually raises a person’s insurance by between 45 to 100 percent.

“People that have a history of operating while intoxicated show a much higher risk, so their cost is significantly higher,” said Franken.

The Neenah Police Department has partnered with a local cab company to provide free rides home for people on New Year’s Eve.

Toney said it’s important to have a plan for how you’re going to get home safely if you do decide to drink on New Year’s Eve or at any other time. He said people need to stop basing their ability to drive on how they feel because oftentimes they feel fine, but their blood alcohol concentration is above the legal limit. Also, just because you feel good doesn’t mean you’re good enough to drive.

He said in many OWI cases he’s seen over the years, the offender had said that they felt like they were okay to drive and had no idea their BAC was as high as it was.

“We really want to make sure that people are getting home safely not just those who have been enjoying the evening but also the innocent people on our roadways,” said Toney. “We don’t want to see people take a life of another, we don’t want to see people get a first offense, we want to see people driving on our roadways safely not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”