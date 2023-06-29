GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The clock has struck midnight on affirmative action in college admissions.

U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled that higher education institution officials may no longer use race as a factor when deciding which students get into their schools. The nation’s military academy’s are not subject to the ruling.

The justices ruled across ideological lines, 6-3 and 6-2 in cases against the University of North Carolina and Harvard University respectively.

According to the Associated Press, chief justice John Roberts said that prior to the decision university’s had been concluding “wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Roberts did say that higher institution officials can consider how an applicants race has affected their life when making admission decisions.

President Biden spoke on the decision saying “they (the Supreme Court justices) should not abandon their commitment to ensure student bodies of diverse backgrounds and experience that reflect all of America.”

He also called the Supreme Court “not a normal court.”

The Supreme Court had upheld affirmative action in college admission twice in the past two decades.

All over Northeast Wisconsin, higher education officials, politicians, and students are also reacting to this decision.

“I was shocked, I was like there’s no freaking way that this is happening,” said Lawrence University student Jas McGee who said she heard about the Supreme Court’s decision via an Instagram post.

McGee and others said they think this will make it harder for minority students to get into colleges.

“This one thing that could help a lot of students of color get into college is being broken down,” said McGee. “It just makes me think now we have to work 10 times harder than we even did before it’s really hard.”

“Not talking about race, doesn’t mean racism isn’t a thing anymore, racism is here, it has been here and addressing those things should be the bare minimum,” said Audari Tamayo another Lawrence University student.

Tamayo said he wasn’t surprised by the decision given some of the decisions the Supreme Court has made in the last couple of years.

Local Five News reached out to Lawrence University officials for reaction to the Supreme Court ruling. A spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Lawrence University affirms the value of inclusive community. We are proud to welcome students, faculty and staff from a plurality of backgrounds and identities. We believe strongly that diversity affirms educational experiences and outcomes for all students and we will continue to promote belonging for all. -Lawrence University Statement

While many students at Lawrence University said they are deeply troubled by the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action, others have a different opinion.

“Affirmative action is a well-intentioned idea, that is poorly executed in reality,” said Calvin Yang who is a part of a group called ‘Students for Fair Admissions.’ “It’s my hope to see a renewed college admission system that recognizes and rewards the most high faceted talents and diverse perspectives that each individual can bring to the table.”

Some Republican politicians in Madison also said they are pleased with the decision including Rep. Dave Murphy.

“Republicans have always believed in merit especially when it comes to higher education,” said Murphy.

Murphy said the best way to address access challenges to higher education is through improving K-12 schools not through affirmative action.

“Some people will say that poorer people, underclass, minorities aren’t getting a fair shake but we can’t fix that at the university level that has to be fixed at the K-12 level,” said Murphy.

Murphy pointed to the $1 billion in additional aid to public K-12 schools in the state’s budget and legislation that would grant automatic admission for all Wisconsin students who finish in the top five percent of their graduating class as ways he and his Republican colleagues are trying to support education in Wisconsin.

Local Five News obtained an email that UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander sent out to staff on Thursday addressing the Supreme Court decision:

The decision will have limited to no impact on our current practices at UW-Green Bay. As an open access institution, we do not make any university admission decisions based on the factors discussed in the ruling. Furthermore, we do not offer scholarships or financial aid based on these factors with the exception of limited funds that we distribute from outside entities like the Board of Regents and the State of Wisconsin. We will await guidance from them regarding this decision. We will continue to examine the decision to make sure we are compliant with the application of the ruling moving forward. -UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander

A spokeswoman for Fox Valley Technical College said that the decision wouldn’t have an impact on their admission process. St. Norbert College officials didn’t respond to requests for comments.

Local Five News also reached out to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. A spokeswoman deferred questions to University of Wisconsin System officials.

An official with the University of Wisconsin System provided the following statement:

We are reviewing the decision to see what if any impact it may have on our universities. Like others across the country, we will assess next steps surrounding this issue and abide by the law. University of Wisconsin System spokesman Mark Pitsch

“I think the idea that race shouldn’t be considered isn’t fair because race is considered in everything in this country this country was built on race,” said McGee.