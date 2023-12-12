MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Equipment problems have been added to the list of difficulties facing operators and hopeful skiers of Marquette Mountain. A spokesperson for the resort says the snow-making machines became clogged with river sediment Monday night.

The ability to make snow has been critical to operators after an unseasonably warm start to the Winter season, with the National Weather Service even predicting a brown Christmas.

According to a Facebook post from the resort, the Spring floods earlier this year caused a significant amount of erosion in the Carp River, where operators pump water for snow-making from. This brought more sediment into the river water and broke down the bank at the resort’s water intake site.

Operators were able to dredge and clean their intake in October, but still face difficulties caused by log jams. According to the resort, their removal permit was denied but are still trying to work with the appropriate agencies to give them permission to clear the debris. In the meantime

Now, Marquette Mountain operators say “as you can imagine it’s not an easy job and we need very specific equipment to do this. We’ve reached out to local municipalities and businesses and have been working on this since late evening yesterday. We will continue this work until we can restart the system and continue to make snow.”

