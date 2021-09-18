Fall festivities happening in Marinette Co.

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is no better place to spend the fall season than in Marinette County. Offering a variety of fall destinations and activities, this area is sure to get you in the seasonal spirit.

There’s no other place to be this season than at Bergeson Vegetable Farm in Peshtigo. This farm is offering guests the full fall experience with some pumpkin picking, hayrides, and a huge maze that you might get lost in!

Bergeson Vegetable Farm is located at N3170 Jandt Road and will open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Swanson’s Big Red Barn in Niagara will be welcoming is Pumpkin Fest on September 25 and every Saturday after that until the end of October. Swanson’s Pumpkin Fest will include several fall-favorite events such as pumpkin picking, corn mazes, train rides, peddle cars, tractor-drawn wagon rides, game zones, and a giant jumping pillow! The fest will also have tasty homemade foods such as pumpkin pie in a cup, sugar cookies, cinnamon rolls, and caramel apples.

Swanson’s Big Red Barn is located at 7484 Valerio Road and will only be opened on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to visit Pleasant View Orchard & Bakery in Niagara this season. On September 25, Pleasant View Orchard will be hosting its Applefest which encourages residents to come out and enjoy a wide variety of fresh apples already picked from the orchard. Guests will also be able to snack on some of their homemade baked goods.

Pleasant View Orchard & Bakery is located at W6050 Chapman Road and is opened Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.