Fall festivities happening in Oconto Co.

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fall season has finally arrived and what better way to celebrate than with a pumpkin patch- or two! See what’s going on in Oconto County this fall.

Don’t let the name fool you, Berryland in Abrams offers more than just berries. Berryland welcomed a full spread of fall festivities on September 18. Offering pumpkin patches, mums, hayrides, a munchkin maze, crafts, an obstacle course duck races, and also offer a child-friendly haunted hayride, Berryland seems like the perfect fall destination.

Berryland is located at 5810 Heimke Lane. Berryland’s pumpkin patches are located at 5687 Steinkraus Lane. Hours of operation are available on their official website.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.