Fall festivities happening in Shawano Co.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano County is pulling out all the stops this fall season offering residents a wonderful variety of must-do fall activities.

Visit Porter’s Patch in Bonduel for their Farmtober Fest starting September 19. The fest includes a variety of activities such as pumpkin picking and decorating, ornamental corn bundles available for purchase, hayrides, and a variety of other fun activities. Guests will also be able to enjoy making their own scarecrow, playing Corn Cob Chuck, jumping in the Rat Racers, hanging out in the Craft Shed, petting farm animals, tug o’ war, pumpkin bowling, old fashion water pump races, gunny sack races, log walk, round bale play, and pumpkin twister.

Porter’s Patch is located on W4314 State Highway 156. Hours of operation can be found on their website.

Fall never felt so good at Schairer’s Autumn Acres in Birnamwood. Schairer’s Autumn Acres features all the fall staple activities such as pumpkin decorating, corn mazes, sunflower fields, hayrides, wine tastings, apple products, and much more.

Schairer’s Autumn Acres is located at 194 Western Avenue and is opened Friday through Sunday. Hours of operation can be found on their website.

*This is a growing list. Local 5 will continue adding other fall activities happening in this county as they become available.