NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

NWS confirms tornado hit part of Iron County, Mich.

Northwoods Regional News

by: James Fillmore

Posted: / Updated:

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — According to the National Weather Service, a tornado hit part of Iron County during severe weather Sunday night.

It happened near Peavy Pond Road not far from Crystal Falls. Many trees were snapped or uprooted.

There was also straight-line wind damage around Golden Lake which is west of Iron River.

A camper had to be rescued from fallen trees but was uninjured.

In the coming days officials say they expect to know more about the strength of the tornado.

