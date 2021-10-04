NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Passenger dies in Oconto County crash, driver facing homicide charge

Northwoods Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger of a pickup truck that went off the road and hit multiple trees died at the scene in Oconto County, while the driver is facing charges.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 3 around 11:15 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road V and County Road U in Underhill. A pickup truck reportedly didn’t stop at the intersection and then went into the ditch, hitting multiple trees.

When authorities arrived they saw a 54-year-old man from Gillet who was standing in the road. The passenger, a 54-year-old man from Keshena, was trapped inside. Authorities say the passenger died at the scene.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was later transported to the Oconto County Jail and booked on the following charges:

  • Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle
  • Operating after Revocation

The investigation is ongoing.

There was no further information released, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins

HS Sports Xtra: Green Bay West snaps six-game losing streak to East; FRCC & FVA highlights

Team of the Week: Denmark

Spirit Squad of the Week: West De Pere