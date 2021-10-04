Passenger dies in Oconto County crash, driver facing homicide charge

UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger of a pickup truck that went off the road and hit multiple trees died at the scene in Oconto County, while the driver is facing charges.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 3 around 11:15 p.m., authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road V and County Road U in Underhill. A pickup truck reportedly didn’t stop at the intersection and then went into the ditch, hitting multiple trees.

When authorities arrived they saw a 54-year-old man from Gillet who was standing in the road. The passenger, a 54-year-old man from Keshena, was trapped inside. Authorities say the passenger died at the scene.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was later transported to the Oconto County Jail and booked on the following charges:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle

Operating after Revocation

The investigation is ongoing.

There was no further information released.