Shawano County campground operating at full force despite state restrictions

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Gresham campground has resisted the governor’s safer at home order, running as if the Coronavirus pandemic were not underway.

Annie’s Campground is in its 10th year of business under Owner/Operator Ann Retzlaff, who says business is booming.

“Business has been, it’s been incredible,” she told Local 5 Friday.

Campgrounds are considered an essential business and have been allowed to open under the safer at home order, with restrictions.

“I’ve never been closed,” Retzlaff said. “My campground is open year-round.”

Retzlaff had planned on opening the campground’s bar and restaurant for the season over Memorial Day Weekend, but had a change of heart after the safer at home order was issued.

The order from the governor prohibits bars and restaurants from opening for dine-in service.

Retzlaff told Local 5 she had a conversation with Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber before opening the bar and restaurant.

“I told the sheriff, I said, ‘if this continues, I am probably going to open my bar and restaurant earlier than planned to basically make a point that my personal freedoms, my liberties were being trampled on,'” she said.

Local 5 reached out to Sheriff Bieber for comment, but we have not heard back.

The Sheriff did post a letter to Governor Tony Evers on Facebook April 17th that reads in part: “I will not enforce rules or laws that infringe on the constitutional rights of our citizens.”

Retzlaff is preparing for a busy weekend at the bar, but says some campground guests prefer to keep their space.

“It’s up to the customer, there’s some people that feel better staying at their site around their campfire, it’s the first time they’ve been out of their house,” she said.

Ann’s decision to open has sparked controversy online, namely in the comments section of Annie’s Campground’s Facebook page.

“Fine, that’s their opinion, everybody’s entitled to their opinion,” Retzlaff said of the backlash. “This is my business. This is my right to run my business as I see fit.”

She says her customers don’t want a new normal: “We don’t want this to be normal, we want to be living again.”