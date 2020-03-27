Shawano grocer responds to price gouging accusations

1  of  71
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Shawano grocer responds to price gouging accusations

Northwoods Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) There have been many stores accused of price gouging during these times.

Locally, one Shawano grocer is under heavy Facebook fire because customers complained that the price of its chicken–has flown the coop.

Charlie’s County Market General Manager, Kelly Sufka says, “The Facebook posts that are out there are just so unbelievable mean. We got nailed on Facebook so terribly that I called the state and asked them to come in.”

Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection visited Charlie’s County Market because a Facebook user posted that a six-pound pack of chicken breast was priced at $42.47.
Charlies says that price is correct but the label didn’t reflect that it was top-rate chicken.

Sufka says, “we couldn’t get our normal Amish Gerber packaging. That was the Gerber Amish chicken; it was just packaged differently.”

The post also said the price is usually $15 dollars but Charlie’s says their prices didn’t change, just the size.

Charlie’s received six-pound packs of chicken breasts instead of their normal two to three-pound packs because that’s all their suppliers provided.

Sufka says, “our regular retail price on that chicken is $6.89 and that pack of chicken was 6 pounds, actually 6.1 pounds. So that’s how that price got to that number that looked so big everybody.”

Sufka adds that their chicken is normally packed in two to three-pound increments, which would be about $20 dollars.

During the initial stages of this pandemic, supply was scarce, and Charlie’s only received six-pound packs.

Local Five checked on a national competitor’s website and the Amish brand of chicken priced more than $2 dollars higher than their regular brand of chicken.

So the question is what makes this Amish brand so much pricier?

Sufka says, “like with beef, you’ve got prime, you’ve got choice where chicken there is no tag you put on anything so you really have to look at the package. The Gerber Amish chicken is all-natural and hand cut, with less water, added.”

Charlie’s says they hope their 40 years in business shows they’re fair and honest.

Local Five reached out to the originator of the Facebook post but they did not respond to our request for an interview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"