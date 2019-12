COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) —

UPDATE 12/12/19 6:40 AM: Columbia County officials have located Powers and she is safe.

ORIGINAL 12/12/19 5:40 AM: Columbia County officials are on the lookout for 12-year-old Rhiannan Powers.

Powers was last seen at 4 PM on Wednesday near the MacKenzie Center on County Highway CS/Q in Poynette.

At the time she was wearing a black/green Arctic Cat jacket, jeans, and maroon tennis shoes with white soles.