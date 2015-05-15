One dead, 17 displaced in apartment fire

WAUPUN (WFRV) — One person is dead after a Thursday night apartment fire in Waupun.
According to Local 5’s crew on scene, the fire happened around 10 p.m. on Brown Street. Seventeen residents were displaced in the fire.
One police officer was treated for smoke inhalation, but is okay.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
