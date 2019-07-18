One dead, another injured after rollover crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) One person is dead and another injured following an accident Wednesday afternoon. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on I-43 North, north of Clover Road at around 1:47 p.m.

Authorities say that a car was traveling north on I-43 when witnesses reported that the vehicle left its lane and went onto the median shoulder. The driver then over-corrected and traveled into the right land, went into a ditch and rolled over.

When that happened, the driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

