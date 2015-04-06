One person hospitalized in Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC (WFRV) — One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation after trying to enter a burning home in Fond du Lac.
The Fond du Lac Fire Department responded to the fire just before 12:30 Monday morning on S. Lincoln Street. Fire crews found the first and second floor of a residence on fire and contained the fire to the building to protect neighboring houses.
No one was at the home during the fire. One person tried to enter the home before crews arrived.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
