Operation Dry Water: Officials look to target drinking and boating

“You can feel the effects of alcohol far faster on water than you can on land,” Kevin Osgood, Public Affairs Officer for the Coast Guard Auxiliary Northeast Wisconsin said.

That’s one of the issues representatives from the Coast Guard Auxiliary took to the Wolf River to address Friday afternoon.

“There’s a lot of activity on the Wolf River in a very small area of water,” Osgood said. “So it’s real important to stay aware and stay alert, and alcohol impairs that.”

It’s not just dangerous for the drivers.

“Even just having passengers drink on the boat, it can be dangerous” Osgood said. “Passengers fall overboard all the time and can quickly become a drowning victim.”

Education about that danger was a main focus of the boat ride.

“We’re just out to be seen” Osgood said. “To let people know that we were here and we can educate people along the way.”

It wasn’t just drinking the group was on the lookout for.

“We’ll see boats with families with young children not in life jackets, and we can just pull up and remind them to put life jackets on,” he said.