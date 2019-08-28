Opting Out of Vaccines but Opting in to Danger

APPLETON, Wisc. (WFRV)

Wisconsin is one of fifteen states that lets people opt-out of immunizations.

As more and more people opt out of vaccinations, the public may be opting in for something more dangerous.

Wisconsin’s personal conviction opt-out rate for vaccinations is nearly 5 times higher today than it was 20 years ago.

Health officials in Outagamie county have noticed an increase in people opting out of vaccinations through a personal conviction waiver.

Those who can’t receive vaccinations due to age or other health reasons are only protected if most of the community is immunized.

Wisconsin hasn’t experienced measles in a few years, and health officials warn caution since diseases travel with people.

“Even though we haven’t had any active measles. We are surrounded by states that have had active measles cases and our mantra kinda is “its just one plane ride away”. So when we push to keep our immunization rates up, then we’re hoping to protect the rest of our community.” Jo-Ellen Biadasz, Outagamie County Public Health Nursing Supervisor

Wisconsin’s minority leader Gordon Hintz has introduced a bill to the assembly health committee that would end personal conviction waivers, however, there is little bi-partisan support for this bill.