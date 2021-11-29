Oshkosh firefighters prepare for Annual Food & Toy Drive

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh Fire Department and Oshkosh North are partnering to host the 23rd Annual Food and Toy Drive. Over the next two weeks, they will be collecting non-perishable food items, new unwrapped gifts, wrapping paper and tape, and cash donations at all of their fire stations.

This year, firefighters will also be collecting donations door to door through various neighborhoods. They are also giving donors a treat because they will be bringing Santa with them as they ride through the community.

The Oshkosh Fire Department is hoping to keep up the legacy of helping the community during the holiday season, last year they helped over 700 families and 2,000 children. The new toys and food collected are given to the Oshkosh Salvation Army which then distributes them to families in the Oshkosh Area.

The monetary donations that are collected go towards the Gary Kassube Scholarship, which awards two Oshkosh Area students pursuing a career in firefighting.

Throughout the fundraiser, firefighters and students will be making weekly stops throughout the community to collect donations. The first door-to-door collection night will be Tuesday, November 30th. All the routes begin between 5 and 5:30 p.m. For more information on the routes, you can visit their Facebook page.