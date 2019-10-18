Oshkosh North High School’s Communities Program

Oshkosh North High School students are working to better neighborhoods in their community by connecting neighbors.

The Communities Program at the school is partnering with The Greater Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods organization,

They joined us on Local 5 This Morning to tell us about the partnership.

The Greater Oshkosh Healthy Neighborhoods organization is holding a showcase event Wednesday, October 23rd from 7:30 – 9:30 am at the Riverside Campus of Fox Valley Technical College in Oshkosh. It is open to the public and encourage anyone interested in learning about this wonderful neighborhood movement to stop by.