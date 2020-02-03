Oshkosh Police Department investigates, makes arrest in homicide case

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred just after 4:00 p.m. February 2, 2020 and have taken an individual into custody.

Officers were notified that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 1200 block of Waugoo.

When officers arrived they found a 67-year-old male from Oshkosh with a stab wound from a knife.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old male from Oshkosh was taken into custody for First Degree Intentional Homicide.

A 63-year-old female resident sustained minor injuries during this incident.

All three individuals knew each other.

If you have any information regarding the case, you’re asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at (920) 236-5700.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so by using the P3 tip app through the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.