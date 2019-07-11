Packers Foundation awards annual impact grants to local nonprofits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) It was a big day for local non-profits over at Lambeau Field Thursday morning. As the Packers Foundation awarded its annual impact grants to some very worthy organizations.



In the Lambeau Field Atrium community leaders gather to share in the generosity of the Green Bay Packers Foundation.



“We’re very pleased to be awarding impact grants to three organizations that each play a vital role in the community, helping people in need,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.



Since 2013 the Green Bay Packers Foundation has awarded $4.5 million in impact grants. This year $250,000 matching grants were awarded to three groups, Freedom House Ministries, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity and Give Big Green Bay.



“Our recipients this year work directly with some of the most vulnerable populations in our community and we’re proud to be able to support them in their work,” Murphy said.



“They are the steam engine that really leads us all in this community,” said Cora Haltaufderheid, executive director of Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.



Haltaufderheid says the money will be used to expand their ReStore operations, where profits go back into building affordable homes.



“I think they believed in our cause, believed in the sustainability, the repurposing and the whole product that we put on the floor,” she said.



The president of Freedom House says the money will go toward construction of a new homeless shelter on the city’s east side.



“It really is unique to be in Green Bay with the Packers and the way that they constantly give back,” said Nicole Schneider.



“For us giving back and supporting a community that has allowed us to continue and thrive is a high priority,” Murphy said.



Generous gifts to better the Green Bay community courtesy of the Green Bay Packers Foundation.



This past year the Packers charity impact was in excess of $8 million.