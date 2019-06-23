Packers host high school teams for 7-on-7 tournament

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Some competition heated up Saturday among area high school students in Green Bay at the Don Hutson Center.

The Green Bay Packers hosted eight Wisconsin high school teams for seven on seven tournaments and a lineman challenge.

The open event is part of the NFL’s Nike 11 On initiative which focuses on providing development for all 11 athletes on both sides of the ball.



Schools that participated included Appleton North, Appleton East, Ashwaubenon, Bay Port, Little Chute, Menomonie, Pulaski and Stevens Point.