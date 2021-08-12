Packers hosts first “Give Back Game”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of fans will be filling the stands on Saturday and some of them will be Big and Littles from all across Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers are kicking off their preseason with a Give Back Game in which 1,000 representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters will be in attendance. The nonprofit will be getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the Packers creating a tailgating party to give them the full game-day experience.

The Packers are hoping to bring awareness to the need for mentorship in our area. The organization has a long history of partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin, but this year they are debuting their inaugural Give Back Game to champion the cause. Each year the organization will be representing a different cause during the start of the season; they are hoping this will be the start of a new legacy.

Big Brothers Big Sister’s organizers say they have several Littles, who are in need of Bigs. During this time, it has been hard to recruit people to be a part of the nonprofit, but they are hopeful with the help of the Packers more people will join. The Packers have many representatives on staff as well as players that have been a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

During the game, people can also donate by texting bbbnews to 56551. All proceeds will go directly to Big Brothers Big Sisters. They also are encouraging people to join their organization, all they have to do is register online.