Packers/Seahawks fans enjoy atmosphere of historic Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for a big divisional playoff matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field Sunday.

But before the game, both Packers and Seahawks fans alike are enjoying the football atmosphere and history behind the city.

Some out of state Green Bay Packers fans even decided to make their first ever trip to Lambeau.

“Im on cloud nine. I’m like a little kid. I’m just looking around star gazed at everything, just the history of the town and everything.” -Eric Gatto: Packers fan from Scranton, Pennsylvania

“The environment here is amazing. The fans are just passionate and kind and we can tell that from the four hours we’ve been here. We feel welcome.” -Lindsay Diamond: Packers fan from New Jersey

On the other side of the spectrum, Seattle Seahawks fans are enjoying their tour of Titletown.

“This has been incredible. We had a great time talking with many Green Bay Packers fans, having no problem at all. Im not afraid to wear my gear at all.” -Rick Chiabai: Seattle Seahawks fan

The Packers Seahawks playoff game kicks off at 5:40 PM on Sunday.