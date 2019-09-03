Parallel 44 Winery’s annual Harvest Fest is Saturday

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) Winery tours, wagon rides, live music, food, a grape stomp, games, local vendors – the fun and the wine will be aplenty at Parallel 44 on Saturday for their 12th annual Harvest Fest!
Co-owner Steve Johnson stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about the family-friendly event, and how it offers something for everyone!
Here’s some more details about Harvest Fest 2019:
- Admission is $5, kids are free
- Grape stomp at 3 p.m. Open to anyone interested. Must submit your name ahead of time. There is both an adult and kids competition
- Music by Kevin Van Ess and The Talk of the Town
- Food from Wild Fire Pizza
- Steve will be hosting tours of the vineyard and production facility
- Games for kids
- Wagon Rides
- Wine available for purchase
- Event runs 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.