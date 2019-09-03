Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Parallel 44 Winery’s annual Harvest Fest is Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) Winery tours, wagon rides, live music, food, a grape stomp, games, local vendors – the fun and the wine will be aplenty at Parallel 44 on Saturday for their 12th annual Harvest Fest!

Co-owner Steve Johnson stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about the family-friendly event, and how it offers something for everyone!

Here’s some more details about Harvest Fest 2019:

  • Admission is $5, kids are free
  • Grape stomp at 3 p.m. Open to anyone interested. Must submit your name ahead of time. There is both an adult and kids competition
  • Music by Kevin Van Ess and The Talk of the Town
  • Food from Wild Fire Pizza
  • Steve will be hosting tours of the vineyard and production facility
  • Games for kids
  • Wagon Rides
  • Wine available for purchase
  • Event runs 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories