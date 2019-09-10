Personal trainer creates Step-tember challenge in memory of 9/11

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) The Bond Community Center has set up a challenge for you to get a workout in, while honoring those affected by the 9/11 attacks.

The Step-tember Challenge was created by Abigail Wasmer, a personal trainer at the center.

For the month of September, those interested are being asked to complete as many steps as they can in honor of 9/11. There were 110 floors in the World Trade Center, and for every 110 floors you achieve, your name will be put in a raffle to win a prize.

The center is located at 1201 Park Avenue. You can call them at (920) 834-5585.