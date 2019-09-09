Pet Saver: Tucker

Hello, my name is Tucker! I’m a naturally playful, curious and trusting canine. Take me for a big walk every day and give me something to do. After my job’s done, I’ll curl up in front of the fire with you in the evenings. I’m a dog on a mission to please you and myself. I am neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Now all I need is you! I am available at the Green Bay Campus and they open today at 2pm.

She will be available at our main shelter on Radisson St. when we open today at 2pm. Stop on in and say hello!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

