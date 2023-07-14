DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Pink Flamingos are celebrating 40 years of giving back to their community this weekend.

They have been holding the “Pink Flamingo Classic,” a softball tournament, for four decades. And the event is more than a softball tournament: there’s a 5K, fireworks show, live music and, this year, a pair of Budweiser Clydesdales are making an appearance.

Pink Flamingos communication coordinator Trevor Ramseier said that the inaugural tournament was just a group of guys hoping to have a community softball tournament, but realized at the end of the weekend they had made a couple thousand dollars.

They decided to donate it to local charities and youth groups and thus, the tradition began.

“I really just love the charity and giving piece of who we are and what we do,” Ramseier said. “This weekend is literally the culmination of 12 months of work and 40 years of foundation.”

Over the last 40 years, Pink Flamingos has raised nearly $1.4 million, but this year, the celebration is really about the difference that the group has made.

“For years, we celebrated the dollars raised,” Ramseier said. “Really, we’re celebrating the impact we’re able to make with those dollars.”