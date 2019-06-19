Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Pit Row Shell gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday, June 7th around 5:00 p.m. at the Pit Row Shell gas station in the 2000 block of University Ave.

The suspect is described as a male with a slight build, approximately 5’9″ tall.

He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with faded spots on the back of the knees and white athletic shoes.

He wore a mask that concealed his identity. It is commonly referred to as an “Anonymous” mask or a “Guy Fawkes” mask.



The suspect left the scene in a late model SUV, white in color.



If you have any information about this crime, please contact Detective Leick or Detective J. Luberda at (920) 448-3208 reference case number 19-213781. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867. You may also submit a tip online at 4 32stop.com or through the “P3” app.