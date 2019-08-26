Police: Man arrested after accidentally shooting a home in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) A 40-year-old man was arrested after police say he accidentally fired a gun at a house.

Sheboygan Police say it happened Monday around 1:54 a.m. in the 1800 block of S. 11th Street when they received a call from a woman that a gunshot hit a private residence.

Once police arrived, it was determined that a neighbor had accidentally fired two shots, and it was not directly targeted to the private residence.

Police add that there is no danger to the public and nobody was hurt.

The male suspect was arrested for charges of recklessly endangering safety and intoxicated use of a firearm.