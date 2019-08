APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Fox Valley Metro Police say a dog bit a man and attacked his dog Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the Outagamie County Dog Park. Police say the man was bit four times.

The victim reported that no one was around the dog that attacked him, and he does not know who the owner is.

The dog was described as medium size, mostly white but also had either black, brown, or tan fur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fox Valley Metro Police.